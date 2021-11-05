PPP MPA accused of Nazim Jokhio murder surrenders to police

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Awais booked for his alleged involvement in the murder of a young man, Nazim Jokhio, surrendered to police early Friday.

The Malir SSP confirmed the lawmaker surrendered to the police at the Memon Goth police station. The surrender came after PPP Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.

The tortured body of Jokhio was found at the Jam House, an autaq (farmhouse) owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais, according to the Memon Goth police. He was allegedly killed by influential personalities after he recorded a video of their guests hunting endangered birds in his village.

A large number of the Jokhio community members, the bereaved family and their relatives staged a sit-in on the National Highway the other day for the arrest of the culprits behind the murder.

Sindh Ministers Saeed Ghani and Imtiaz Shaikh met with the heirs of Jokhio, who later called off their protest for a period of 24 hours on an assurance by the PPP leaders that the perpetrators would soon be arrested.

