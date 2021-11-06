PM Imran Khan takes notice of Nazim Jokhio’s murder

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday took notice of the murder of Nazim Jokhio, a young man, whose body was found from the PPP MPA Jam Owais’s house in Karachi’s Malir district, ARY News reported.

This was confirmed by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail while talking to the media after visiting the residence of Nazim Jokhio in Achar Salar, Malir, to meet the family of the deceased and express condolences.

“I visited Nazim Jokhio’s residence on directives of PM Imran Khan,” he said, adding that the premier had taken notice of the incident and investigation committee would be formed by the Centre to probe Jokhio’s murder.

He went on to say that heirs of Nazim Jokhio have raised reservations over the inquiry being conducted by the provincial government, adding that they have also rejected Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Sindh police in Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Imran Ismail said that he had apprised the prime minister of the police investigation into the case and PM Khan had directed him to provide full legal assistance to the family of the deceased.

PPP MPA remanded in police custody

A Malir court on Friday granted a 3-day physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Owais and two other accused in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Police presented the lawmaker and his employees Haider and Mir Ali before the court and requested their physical remand for investigation.

The investigation officer stated that the MPA nominated as accused in the FIR turned himself into the police last night. He pleaded that the accused be handed over to the police on physical remand for investigation.

Nazim Jokhio murder case

The tortured body of Jokhio was found at the Jam House, an autaq (farmhouse) owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais on November 4, according to the Memon Goth police. He was allegedly killed by influential personalities after he recorded a video of their guests hunting endangered birds in his village.

After social media uproar, the lawmaker surrendered to the police at the Memon Goth police station. The surrender came after PPP Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted the bereaved family and assured them of the arrest of all those behind the alleged murder.

