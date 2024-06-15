Qamar Bajwa was behind PTI-led govt’s ouster: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed there is no doubt that former Army Chief General (retd) Qamar Bajwa was ‘behind’ the toppling of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, the senior politician said that he knew that the Imran Khan-led PTI government was bound to be toppled. “The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had informed (to vote against Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion) me,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed added.

“I told Imran Khan that the MQM-P made it clear that the government is bound to be toppled as signaled by the real forces,” he added.

The host asked as if General Bajwa was involved in toppling the PTI government. “There is no doubt about it,” the former interior minister replied.

“No one has entered in politics of Pakistan, including me, without (backing) of the Gate No. 4,” he claimed.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that he does not see dialogue between the PTI and the government.

“I am not seeing successful dialogue and neither hopeful for it,” former federal minister said in his exclusive interview.

“Initially they were not holding talks, now they will not accept the conditions set for dialogue,” he said. “Two months after Eid are crucial, seeing decisive development by August,” he further said. “There might be some new to come on surface,” he added. “This government is a show off”.

He said that Nawaz Sharif has been better than Shehbaz and ‘less corrupt’.

“Shehbaz has only been for signing. Nawaz Sharif has not been in good books and could not aspire for it”.