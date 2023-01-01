Qamar Zaman Kaira castigates Imran Khan over ‘default rumours’

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has lambasted at former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman for ‘spreading rumours of Pakistan heading towards default’, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader strongly criticized the former premier for breaking agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that Pakistan was facing challenges due to Imran Khan’s move.

“What Imran Khan wants to achieve by spreading rumours of default,” Qamar Zaman Kaira asked, adding that the country’s economy deteriorated following the PTI Chairman’s move to break agreement with IMF.

However, the PM’s adviser, noted that the country would not default as the economy was heading towards right direction. “The Dollar was now stable after our government came into power,” he said, adding that friendly nations also helped to stabilise the country’s economy.

In response to a question, Qamar Zaman Kaira said efforts were underway to fulfill demands of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), assuring that matters with the ‘ally’ would be resolved soon.

The PPP leader also said that local government (LG) elections should be held in Islamabad.

Responding to another question, he rejected the allegations of horse-trading ‘levelled by Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, claiming that their own people want to leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to its fascist attitude.

