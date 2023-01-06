Qamar Zaman Kaira says Pakistan will never default

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday claimed the country has faced difficulties on multiple occasions and it survived default risk, ARY News reported.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said in a statement that the country has faced many hardships and survived. He said that economic matters related to the friendly countries have been settled by the government, he added. Kaira further said that Pakistan will get out of this difficult situation soon.

In response to a question regarding general polls, the PPP leader said that the election will be held as per constitutionally prescribed time, adding that the government is going to give a big relief to the people of Pakistan before the election.

While commenting on Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi’s decision to rule out the governor’s order to take a confidence motion, Kaira said that CM Punjab confidence voting is not someone’s wish but a legal and constitutional requirement.

Another question regarding wheat shortage, Kaira said that sufficient stocks of wheat are available in the country and we will take full responsibility if there is any shortage of wheat.

He blamed traders of hoarding wheat to increase the price of flour and suggested provincial governments take action against hoarders.

