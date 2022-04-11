Qasim Suri says sending ‘threatening letter’ to CJP

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing the National Assembly session for the election of the new prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, waved purported ‘threatening letter’ in the house.

“It is threatening letter in my hand, which was read by outgoing Speaker Asad Qaisar after it was declassified,” Suri said in the session.

“I am sending this letter on behalf of the National Assembly in a sealed envelope to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court,” Suri announced.

“It has been clearly written in the letter threatening serious consequences, if the no-confidence motion will be failed,” the deputy speaker said.

“Imran Khan has been punished for not accepting servitude,” Qasim Suri said.

“What I did, was in the defence of the constitution, while accepting the Supreme Court’s decision,” he said. “I apologize if someone has been hurt for it,” he added.

After PTI candidate for Prime Minister’s election Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced to boycott the election, Qasim Suri, a PTI loyalist, also expressed his inability to chair the National Assembly session.

“My conscience not allowing me to be part of this process,” he said and asked Ayaz Sadiq, a member of the panel of chair to preside over the house proceedings.

