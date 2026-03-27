Qatar Airways expands flight operations for Pakistan

Following improvements in air operations, Qatar Airways has begun expanding its flight schedule in Pakistan and other country.

As per details, the airline has decided to operate dozens of flights over the next 15 days to Pakistan and other countries.

Sources report that while inbound flights from the Middle East are crowded, outbound flights are operating with fewer passengers.

Meanwhile, over the past 28 days, more than 2,400 flights have been cancelled nationwide, including, 11 flight cancellations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In a separate development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume direct flights to London starting March 29, 2026, after a six-year pause.

According to a PIA statement, the national flag carrier will operate four weekly non-stop flights from Islamabad and Lahore to London, offering faster, smoother, and more comfortable connections for passengers.

A PIA spokesperson said the airline was increasing its flights to the United Kingdom. “From March 29, 2026, PIA will operate four weekly flights from Islamabad to London. These flights will land at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4. This marks the resumption of services after a six-year gap,” he added.