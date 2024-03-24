Qatar announces new residence permit program for talented individuals

The government of Qatar announced the launch of a new residence permit program for talented individuals and entrepreneurs, which will allow them to work and reside in Qatar for five years, with the possibility of renewal.

The new residence permit offers foreign nationals the opportunity for long-term stability and investment in country, while also signaling continued efforts by the Qatari government to attract and retain talented individuals and entrepreneurs who can boost economic growth and innovation in the country.

The new residence permit program is expected to open for applications in the next few months.

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility for talent category

To be eligible under the talent category, the applicant must:

Obtain an endorsement from a relevant government authority in Qatar as a talented individual in one of 13 approved fields, including arts, entertainment, sports, education, scientific research, development or innovation; and Have a job offer or an employment contract with an employer in Qatar, or prove that they have a minimum of QAR 36,500 (approximately USD 10,027) to support themselves until their immigration process in Qatar is complete.



Eligibility for entrepreneur category

To be eligible under the entrepreneur category:

The applicant must have a business plan for an investment in Qatar which has been endorsed by one of the authorized businesses incubators in the country, including the Qatar Science & Technology Park and Qatar Fintech Hub; and

The investment must be worth a minimum of QAR 250,000 (approximately USD 68,671).

The new program aligns with country’s strategy for diversifying its economy and creating a leading investor and business-friendly environment, making it a favored destination for foreign investment and skilled talent.