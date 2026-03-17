Eidul Fitr 2026: Seven-day public holiday announced

Qatar has announced a seven-day holiday for public sector employees to mark Eidul Fitr 2026, offering an extended break at the end of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Amiri Diwan confirmed that the public holiday for government entities will run from March 17 to March 23, 2026, with employees expected to resume work on March 24.

The break will apply to ministries, public authorities and other state institutions, while schools are also expected to follow a similar schedule, allowing students to benefit from the extended.

For the private sector, employees are typically entitled to at least three days of paid leave, although some companies may choose to align their holidays with the public sector.

Holiday timings for banks and financial institutions will be announced separately by the Qatar Central Bank. Eidul Fitr 2026 marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is traditionally observed with special prayers, family gatherings, charitable giving and travel.

Astronomical forecasts indicate the festival is likely to fall around March 20, subject to the official moon sighting.