Qatar announces Eid Al Adha 2026 date

DOHA: Qatar Calendar House has announced that Monday, May 18 is expected to mark the beginning of Dhu Al-Hijjah 1447 AH, according to astronomical calculations, with Eid Al-Adha forecast to begin on Wednesday, May 27.

Dhu Al-Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is one of the holiest periods in Islam.

It is the month during which Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Eid Al-Adha (the “Festival of Sacrifice”) is observed by Muslims worldwide to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

The announcement was made by Executive Director of Qatar Calendar House, Dr. Faisal Al Ansari.

Specialists at the organization conducted precise astronomical calculations to determine the dates.Dr.

Al Ansari explained that the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al-Hijjah would be born late on Saturday evening at 11:02 pm Doha time (8:02 pm GMT).

He added that sighting the crescent on Saturday evening would be “impossible” in Qatar and across the Arab and Islamic world because the moon would not yet have been born at the time of sunset.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, the beginning and end of Hijri months are determined by the moon’s movement around the Earth.