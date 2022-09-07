Qatar expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan’s multiple sectors

Qatar has shown keen interest for investment in different sectors in Pakistan, especially in energy and airport infrastructures.

The interest was expressed at a virtual meeting between Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Investment Authority Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al Thani on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister welcomed the CEO Qatar Investment Authority and highlighted about the potential investment avenues available in Pakistan.

Miftah Ismail shared that present government of Pakistan is undertaking a number of structural reforms for facilitating the foreign investment in Pakistan.

He welcomed the proposals of Qatar investments Authority in various fields in Pakistan and assured them of full cooperation and facilitation for their investments in Pakistan.

Earlier, State Minister for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha announced that public-owned companies of Qatar plans to run Islamabad and Karachi airports as per an understanding reached between the two sides during a visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Qatar.

Aisha Ghaus Pasha said that the government was not able to run the public-owned companies and even profitable public companies are suffering losses. “It is important to privatize them to maintain them as profitable institutions,” she said, adding that Qatar has expressed interest in investments in the country.

She lamented that power sector was given more funds than defence during the last fiscal year owing to circular debt in the sector.

