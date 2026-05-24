KARACHI: A major anti-encroachment operation has been launched at the Government Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town for the first time in 45 years, ARY News reported.

As part of the crackdown, three hotels and several medical stores illegally set up on the government hospital’s land were bulldozed.

The hospital land was successfully retrieved through the dedicated efforts of the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr. Rashid Khanzada.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Khanzada disclosed that the hotels and medical stores had been operating illegally, noting that the stores did not even possess valid business licenses.

According to the health department, establishing private medical stores on government hospital premises is strictly prohibited.

Following the anti-encroachment drive, the MS announced that a dedicated token counter will be established at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) to facilitate elderly and disabled patients.

He also decided to set up a pharmacy counter to provide free medicines to patients in the emergency department.

Dr. Khanzada emphasized that the reclaimed hospital land will now be utilized entirely for public facilitation and improving patient care.

Earlier, the Sindh Drug Testing Laboratory has declared multiple medical syringe brands substandard, raising concerns over a possible rise in HIV and hepatitis infections across Sindh and other parts of the country.

According to officials, the laboratory conducted Auto-Disable (AD) testing on syringe samples collected from various markets in Karachi. The assessment included both 3ml and 5ml syringes manufactured by different companies.

Director of the Sindh Drug Testing Laboratory, Adnan Rizvi, said the examination found six syringe brands to be below the required quality standards.

The report revealed that the syringes’ auto-disable and re-use prevention mechanisms had failed, meaning the built-in safety systems designed to prevent repeated use were not functioning properly.

Health experts warn that defective syringes lacking effective re-use prevention features could significantly increase the risk of transmitting infectious diseases, including HIV and hepatitis.

Following the findings, the laboratory has forwarded its report to drug inspectors and the Secretary of the Quality Control Board in Karachi for further regulatory action and investigation.