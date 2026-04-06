Qatar: Step-by-step guide for obtaining driving licence

The Qatar Ministry of Interior has issued a comprehensive guide outlining the process for obtaining a driving licence, detailing eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, and testing procedures for applicants.

In a public advisory, the ministry said individuals seeking a licence must provide valid identification documents, a recent personal photograph, and a residence permit.

Applicants are also required to undergo a medical assessment, including an eyesight test, to ensure they meet the necessary health standards for driving.

Qatar authorities confirmed that the minimum age for obtaining a licence for light vehicles, motorcycles, and vehicles adapted for persons with disabilities is 18.

Meanwhile, applicants for heavy vehicles, construction machinery, and public transport licences must be at least 21 years old.

Prospective drivers are required to enrol in an accredited driving school, where they must complete both theoretical instruction and practical training. The process culminates in a series of tests designed to evaluate the applicant’s knowledge of traffic laws as well as their on-road driving ability.

Once candidates have successfully passed all required examinations, licences can be issued either through the traffic department offices located within driving schools or via digital platforms, including the ministry’s official website and the Metrash mobile application.

The Qatar ministry underscored the importance of complying with licensing regulations, warning that driving without a valid licence not only violates the law but also poses significant risks to public safety and road users across the country.