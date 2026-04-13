Qatar FM urges US, Iran to be open to mediation in call with Iranian FM

Qatar’s foreign minister told his Iranian counterpart on Monday that Iran and the United States should engage positively with mediation efforts, warning that maritime routes must not be used as “bargaining tools”.

Qatari Foreign Minister and Premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani “stressed the importance of all parties responding positively to the ongoing mediation efforts,” in a call with Abbas Araghchi.

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“He also emphasised the need to open maritime routes, guarantee freedom of navigation, and refrain from using them as a tool for pressure or bargaining,” according to a statement released by the foreign ministry.