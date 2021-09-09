Qatari deputy premier calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

They exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar.

During the meeting, PM Khan called upon the international community to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, engage positively, and create incentives to ensure sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

The premier emphasised that it is vital to stabilise the security situation, prevent a humanitarian crisis, and stabilize the economy. He said Pakistan has and will continue to play its role for the economic uplift, humanitarian relief and assistance to Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran Khan conveyed warm regards to the Amir of Qatar.

Highlighting that Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict in Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan underscored the importance of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

The premier lauded Qatar’s role in support of the Afghan peace process.

In the bilateral context, PM Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen mutually beneficial ties with Qatar. He stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration in diverse areas, including trade and investments, energy, and enhancing people-to-people linkages.

The Qatari leader acknowledged Pakistan’s important role as well as efforts for regional peace and stability.

He also underscored Qatar’s commitment to maintaining close contact with Pakistan on bilateral and regional matters.