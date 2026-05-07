Qatari PM says high chance of US-Iran conflict solution

DOHA: Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has pointed to a high possibility of a diplomatic solution between Washington and Tehran despite tensions and publicly divergent positions between the two sides.

In an interview to an Arabic publication, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted “positive progress” in the exchange of messages between the United States and Iran, while stressing that any agreement must safeguard the interests of Gulf countries and the wider international community.

“We are monitoring developments and communicating with all parties, and despite the divergence in positions in both Tehran and Washington, we see a high possibility of reaching a diplomatic solution,” he said. “We are encouraged by the positive progress taking place in the exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran, and there are indicators of this.”

The Qatari premier added that Doha remained in contact with Pakistani mediators to help bridge gaps between the two sides.

His remarks came amid reports that Washington and Tehran were nearing a framework understanding aimed at ending the conflict.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that any future US-Iran agreement should safeguard regional security and address the economic fallout from the continuing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Any US-Iran agreement must take into account the interests of the regional countries and the entire world, harmed by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.