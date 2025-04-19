Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 19, 2025

KARACHI/DOHA- April 19, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) maintains a stable value against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at 77.08 PKR. This stability highlights Qatar’s robust economic base, backed by significant hydrocarbon reserves and a currency pegged to the dollar.

The consistent value of the QAR fosters a positive trade and investment climate between Pakistan and Qatar.

1 Qatari Riyal equals 77.08 Pakistani Rupee.

This stable exchange rate holds significant consequences for both countries. Pakistani exporters, particularly in agriculture and textiles, gain from fixed prices, enhancing their competitiveness in Qatar’s market and possibly boosting export earnings. On the flip side, this stability draws in investors and companies looking to tap into Pakistan’s growing market, creating opportunities for collaborations and infrastructure investments.

For Pakistan, the consistent exchange rate between the Qatari Riyal and the Pakistani Rupee guarantees reliable remittance flows from its large expatriate population in Qatar. Given that remittances from the Middle East made up 55% of total inflows for Pakistan in December 2024, the strong QAR value preserves this vital economic support, aiding foreign exchange reserves and maintaining the balance of payments.

However, any potential depreciation of the PKR could increase the cost of importing Qatari energy products for Pakistan, adversely affecting its trade balance. As both economies continue to grow, the QAR-PKR exchange rate will serve as a crucial indicator of their trade resilience. The contrast between Qatar’s resource-driven stability and Pakistan’s market growth potential will increasingly influence their economic partnership in the years ahead.