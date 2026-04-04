Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – April 4, 2026

Karachi/Doha, April 4, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 76.58 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 9:33 PM PKT, holding steady at the same level seen on March 28. The rate remains in the lower range that has persisted since mid-2025, with Qatar’s strong energy sector continuing to provide a reliable anchor in relatively calm market conditions.

The QAR-PKR pair has shown limited movement in recent weeks. Recent rates include 76.58 PKR (Mar 28), 76.36 PKR (Mar 21), 76.64 PKR (Mar 14), 76.74 PKR (Mar 7), 76.73 PKR (Feb 28), 76.76 PKR (Feb 21), 76.79 PKR (Feb 14), and 76.73 PKR (Jan 31). Earlier in the period, the rate reached higher levels such as 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and the 2025 peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR after opening near 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and external support have helped the PKR maintain relative strength against the QAR throughout this timeframe.

The QAR-PKR exchange rate is shaped by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, influenced by trade flows, remittance volumes, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, pegged at 3.64 QAR per USD, continues to draw stability from Qatar’s dominant position as a major exporter of liquefied natural gas. The Pakistani Rupee, floating freely, responds more directly to domestic inflation, political developments, and foreign reserve changes — factors that have generally supported the PKR in recent months.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran continues to affect regional energy markets. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and related infrastructure have kept oil prices elevated, adding inflationary pressure on energy-importing countries like Pakistan. While Qatar benefits somewhat from higher energy values as an LNG exporter, the broader uncertainty in the Gulf adds volatility to shipping routes and regional currencies, indirectly influencing the QAR-PKR movement.

For the over 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the current lower rate continues to reduce the value of remittances sent home. A 1,000 QAR transfer today is worth 76,580 PKR — unchanged from late March but 810 PKR below the June 2025 starting level of 77,390 PKR. This persistent gap adds pressure on families in Pakistan for education, healthcare, housing, and daily living expenses. On the other hand, individuals earning in PKR may still find imported goods in Qatar somewhat more affordable.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, forming a stable pillar of the Gulf economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted ₨ since 1948, is overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and adjusts to shifting economic and geopolitical conditions.