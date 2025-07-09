Qatari Riyal Climbs Higher Against Pakistani Rupee

Doha, July 9, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 78.02 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, nudging up from 77.90 PKR on July 7 and July 4, signaling a continued strengthening in stable market conditions. This uptick highlights Qatar’s solid economic footing, fueled by its powerhouse energy sector.

Looking back, the QAR has been on a steady rise. It traded at 77.94 PKR on July 2 and closed June 2025 at 77.86 PKR. Earlier in June, it was at 77.70 PKR on June 27, 77.87 PKR on June 25, and 77.82 PKR on June 23, with further gains from 77.72 PKR on June 14 and 77.39 PKR at the month’s start. This consistent climb reflects a strong QAR in a relatively calm forex market.

1 Qatari Riyal = 78.02 Pakistani Rupee

How the Exchange Rate Works

The Qatari Riyal-Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is set by the push and pull of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market. Things like trade flows, remittances, and economic policies in Qatar and Pakistan play a big role. The Qatari Riyal, tied to the US dollar at a fixed 3.64 QAR per USD, enjoys stability thanks to Qatar’s thriving economy, driven by natural gas exports. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee, which floats freely, tends to wobble due to inflation, political shifts, and Pakistan’s foreign reserve levels.

What It Means for Pakistani Expats

For the 125,000-plus Pakistani expatriates living in Qatar, a stronger QAR is good news for sending money home. A 1,000 QAR remittance, worth 77,390 PKR at the start of June, now fetches 78,020 PKR—a gain of 630 PKR. That extra cash can make a real difference for families in Pakistan, helping with school fees, medical bills, or daily expenses. On the flip side, expats earning in PKR or holding PKR savings might feel a pinch in Qatar, where imported goods and services could cost more.

About the Currencies

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), rolled out in 1966, is Qatar’s official currency, marked by QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it’s managed by the Qatar Central Bank and widely used across the Gulf’s bustling economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), with its ₨ symbol, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948. Overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value can swing based on economic and political developments.

Barring any major global or regional economic shake-ups, analysts expect the QAR to keep its steady course.