Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 27, 2025

Doha, June 27, 2025 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 77.70 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, reflecting a slight decline from 77.87 PKR on June 25 and 77.82 PKR on June 23.

Despite this minor dip, the QAR has shown a gradual upward trend over the past month, appreciating from 77.72 PKR on June 14 and 77.39 PKR earlier in June, signaling steady strength in relatively calm market conditions.

1 QAR= 77.70 PKR

Currency Valuation Process

The exchange rate between the QAR and PKR is determined by market forces of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market. Factors such as trade balances, remittances, foreign investment, and economic policies in Qatar and Pakistan influence the rate. The Qatari Riyal, pegged to the US dollar at a fixed rate of 3.64 QAR per USD, benefits from Qatar’s robust economy, driven by natural gas exports. Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee, a floating currency, is more volatile, affected by domestic inflation, political stability, and foreign reserves.

Impact on Pakistani Expatriates

The QAR’s gradual appreciation against the PKR is significant for the large Pakistani expatriate community in Qatar, estimated at over 125,000 workers. A stronger QAR means higher purchasing power for remittances sent back to Pakistan. For instance, a monthly remittance of 1,000 QAR, which was worth 77,390 PKR earlier this month, now fetches 77,700 PKR, an increase of 310 PKR. This boost supports families in Pakistan, helping cover living expenses, education, and healthcare costs. However, for expatriates earning in PKR or holding PKR-based savings, the stronger QAR could increase the cost of living in Qatar, particularly for imported goods and services.

Currency Overview

The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is the official currency of Qatar, introduced in 1966, and is abbreviated with the symbol QR or ر.ق. Pegged to the US dollar, it is managed by the Qatar Central Bank and is widely used in the Gulf region’s thriving economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, is the official currency of Pakistan, introduced in 1948. Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, it operates as a free-floating currency, subject to fluctuations based on economic and geopolitical factors.

As the QAR maintains its upward trajectory, analysts expect continued stability unless significant global or regional economic shifts occur.