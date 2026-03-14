Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – March 14, 2026

Karachi/Doha, March 14, 2026 — The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is trading at 76.64 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today at 2:36 PM PKT, down from 76.74 PKR on March 7 and 76.73 PKR on February 28.

The rate has drifted to a new low in the current range, reflecting continued pressure on the QAR even as Qatar’s energy sector maintains a stable foundation in otherwise quiet market conditions.

The QAR-PKR exchange rate has stayed in a narrow, subdued band for several months. Recent levels include 76.73 PKR (Feb 28), 76.76 PKR (Feb 21), 76.79 PKR (Feb 14), 76.73 PKR (Jan 31), 76.88 PKR (Jan 17), 76.79 PKR (Jan 10), 76.92 PKR (Jan 3), and 76.85 PKR (Dec 27). Earlier readings showed noticeably higher values: 77.93 PKR (Sep 5), 77.88 PKR (Aug 12), and the 2025 peak of 78.26 PKR on July 19. June 2025 closed at 77.86 PKR after opening near 77.39 PKR. Pakistan’s consistent policy adjustments and external financing have helped the PKR preserve or occasionally improve its position during this extended period.

The QAR-PKR rate is governed by supply and demand in the foreign exchange market, driven by trade flows, remittance volumes, and economic policies. The Qatari Riyal, anchored at 3.64 QAR per USD, continues to draw support from Qatar’s leading role in global liquefied natural gas exports. The Pakistani Rupee, floating freely, reacts more immediately to domestic inflation, political developments, and foreign reserve fluctuations — factors that have generally favored the PKR over recent months.

The ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, which escalated in late February 2026, continues to influence energy markets. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and related infrastructure have kept oil prices elevated, raising inflation risks for energy-importing nations like Pakistan. While Qatar benefits as an LNG exporter from higher energy values, prolonged uncertainty in the Gulf adds volatility to regional currencies and trade routes. For Pakistan, higher import costs from elevated oil prices contribute to inflationary pressure and support a risk-off environment that has indirectly bolstered the PKR against the QAR in recent trading sessions.

For the more than 125,000 Pakistani expatriates in Qatar, the current lower rate continues to erode remittance purchasing power compared with mid-2025 levels. A 1,000 QAR transfer today is worth 76,640 PKR — 100 PKR less than March 7 and 750 PKR below the June 2025 starting level of 77,390 PKR. This persistent gap increases the challenge for families in Pakistan covering education, healthcare, housing, and everyday living costs. Individuals earning in PKR may still find imported goods in Qatar somewhat more affordable.

The Qatari Riyal (QAR), introduced in 1966 as QR or ر.ق, is dollar-pegged and managed by the Qatar Central Bank, forming a stable pillar of the Gulf economy. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted ₨ since 1948, is overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan and adjusts to changing economic and geopolitical forces.