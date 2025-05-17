Qatari Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 17, 2025

KARACHI/DOHA – May 17, 2025: The Qatari Riyal (QAR) is stable and is trading at an exchange rate of 77.21 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) currently. The stability is underpinned by the strong economy of Qatar, which is fueled by enormous hydrocarbon revenues and has a solid peg against the US dollar.

The scenario creates a conducive environment that deepens the investment and trade relations between Qatar and Pakistan, thus further solidifying their economic relations.

Currently, the value of 77.21 Pakistani Rupees is equivalent to one Qatari Riyal to the advantage of both countries. This fixed exchange rate favors Pakistani exporters, especially those in the textile and agriculture industries, to provide competitive prices in the lucrative market of Qatar, which can increase their export revenues.

In addition, stability invites Qatari investors and companies to invest in Pakistan’s thriving market, providing a boost for partnership, joint ventures, and infrastructure projects that bring back bilateral economic rewards.

To Pakistan, a stable exchange rate between the Pakistani Rupee and the Qatari Riyal forms a firm basis for the country’s high remittance inflows from its large expatriate population in Qatar. Middle Eastern remittances accounted for 55% of Pakistan’s total inflows through December 2024, showing the crucial role, a stable Qatari Riyal plays in maintaining this economic support base. These remittances maintain Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which provide it with an even more stable payments position. But dangers are possible along the way. Devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee could drive the cost of importing vital Qatari energy resources required to meet Pakistan’s energy requirements upwards. This would adversely affect Pakistan’s trade balance by increasing the cost of imports and putting the economic stability of the country at risk. As both nations embark on their shifting economic realities, the QAR-PKR exchange rate will be an important guide to their financial and trade health.

In the coming years, the balance between Qatar’s hydrocarbon-based economic power and Pakistan’s rapidly developing market will increasingly be the determining influence on the economic relationship between the two countries. The stability of the exchange rate between the Pakistani Rupee and the Qatari Riyal will remain a determining influence on trade flows, investment patterns, and the overall economic trajectory of the two countries, encouraging intensifying cooperation in an increasingly integrated world economy.