ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s Taameer Group has expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s real estate and construction sectors, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the government’s focus on boosting foreign investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to the PM Office, the prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation led by Mohammad Hussain Al-Ali, Founder of Qatar’s Taameer Group.

He said Qatar was a long-standing friend of Pakistan and had supported the country in difficult times.

Highlighting Pakistan’s investment potential in tourism, hospitality, real estate and construction sectors, the prime minister directed relevant authorities to provide facilitation and assistance to Taameer Group for potential investment in the country.

The Taameer Group founder briefed the prime minister on the company’s ongoing and planned investment projects in Pakistan.

He said the group was interested in investing in hospitality, hotels, real estate and construction sectors, and that work on several projects had already begun.

Mohammad Hussain Al-Ali expressed interest in expanding the group’s investment footprint in Pakistan and appreciated the government’s efforts under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to promote business and foreign investment.

He also acknowledged the steps being taken under the SIFC to facilitate investors.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema and Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, and senior officials.