Full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa on Oct 25

ISLAMABAD: A full court reference in honour of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be held on October 25, ARY News reported.

According to Supreme Court’s Registrar Office, the full court reference will be held at 10:30 am on October 25. Senior advocates including the president Supreme Court Bar Association have been invited to the full court reference.

Registrar Jazila Saleem has also informed the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association about the reference through a letter. She has asked for a copy of the president’s speech at the reference.

The full court reference is a customary practice to pay tribute to the outgoing chief justice for his contributions to the judiciary and legal fraternity.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa was sworn in as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) on September 17, 2023. The oath of office was administered by former president Arif Alvi during a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad.

Read more: CJP Qazi Faez Isa denied extension, says Rana Sanaullah

On September 9, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa opened up on the rumors regarding extension of his tenure in the office.

Responding to the reporter’s question regarding PM advisor Rana Sanaullah’s statement on CJP’s extension, Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that he had a meeting with Azam Nazir Tarar, where Attorney General and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah were also present. However, Rana Sanaullah was absent from the meeting.

He stated that the Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar informed him that the government is extending the tenure of all Chief Justices. However, he categorically said that “I would not accept an extension in my tenure, even if all judges’ tenures were increased. I don’t know if I will be alive tomorrow,” he added.