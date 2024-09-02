CJP Qazi Faez Isa denied extension, says Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to PM for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah on Monday claimed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa has denied accepting an extension in his service tenure.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Rana Sanaullah said: “We don’t have the numbers needed for the Chief Justice’s extension or the constitutional amendment. If we had the numbers, it should have been done because a constitutional amendment is the prerogative of Parliament.”

CJP Qazi Faez Isa has made it clear that he will not accept any extension. He discussed this with the Law Minister and Attorney General, noting that an age limit extension for everyone would be acceptable.

On political front, Rana Sanaullah said, we are not aligned with Maulana Fazlur Rehman; rather, we are in cooperation with him.

There have been accusations against Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed regarding his involvement in the appointment of the Army Chief and securing desired postings. He is also accused of using PTI for these purposes. If these accusations hold, then he could not have acted alone; the founder of PTI would be involved as well, Sanaullah said.

“It is possible that after retirement, WhatsApp messages may surface about communications between the two on May 9th and those who facilitated their communication may speak out later.”

Responding to a question during the interview, Rana Sanaullah said, former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa never asked for an extension in our presence. Shehbaz Sharif also never indicated that the former COAS had asked for an extension.”

He also denied claims of meeting between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Qamar Javed Bajwa’s father-in-law, Ijaz Amjad, in London.