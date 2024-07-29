Govt pledges strict action over smear campaign against CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the law will take strict action against the elements behind the provocative and baseless propaganda campaign against Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad today, he regretted that an attempt is being made to spread bloodshed in the name of religion for vested political interests.

He said believing in the finality of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is part of our faith. He said the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on the matter.

The Minister pointed out that Qazi Faez Isa is being targeted for many years under various pretexts. He stated there is an ongoing effort to silence a principled and upright voice within the judiciary.

Emphasizing the need for the rule of law, Khawaja Asif stated that the dictation of any individual or group will not be accepted.

Condemning the propaganda campaign against the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal asserted that individuals or groups who sow seeds of hatred in the name of religion for their own petty political interests should be rejected. He emphasized that no one will be permitted to issue murder fatwas.