Qazi Faez Isa vehicle attack: London police visit Pakistan High Commission

As per details, the British Diplomatic Police visited the Pakistan High Commission (PHC) and Pakistani staff briefed them regarding the alleged attack on the vehicle of Qazi Faez Isa.

The briefing stated that former CJP Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa was present in the vehicle of the High Commission.

According to the details, the British Diplomatic Police assured the Pakistan High Commission of a thorough investigation into the incident, and it was agreed to proceed with the investigation through videos.

PTI activists attempted to obstruct the former chief justice’s vehicle, which belongs to the Pakistan High Commission, in London, even trying to smash its windows. They chanted slogans upon spotting Qazi Isa’s car and ran alongside it.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack on the former chief justice of Pakistan Justice’s car in London.

In his message, Naqvi while condemning the incident has instructed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to take immediate steps to identify the attackers.