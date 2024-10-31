Pakistan lodges complaint over attack on ex-CJP Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle in London

In response to an attack on former CJP Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle in London, the Pakistan High Commission has filed a formal complaint with the UK authorities, ARY News reported, citing sources.

PTI activists attempted to obstruct the former chief justice’s vehicle, which belongs to the Pakistan High Commission, in London, even trying to smash its windows. They chanted slogans upon spotting Qazi Isa’s car and ran alongside it.

Diplomatic sources confirmed to ARY News that Pakistani High Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Faisal raised the issue with British authorities, requesting Scotland Yard to pursue charges against nine individuals involved in the incident.

Speaking with ARY News, Dr. Faisal expressed regret over the incident, stating, “The event is unfortunate, and we will pursue it with British authorities.”

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack on former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London.

In his message, Naqvi while condemning the incident has instructed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to take immediate steps to identify the attackers.

The interior minister also confirmed that a vehicle belonging to the Pakistani High Commissioner in London was targeted as well.

“We cannot remain silent on this incident,” Naqvi stated, questioning why security was not provided despite prior threats to Qazi Faez Isa. He ordered that the assailants be identified through available footage and assured that legal actions will be taken against them.

Naqvi added that an FIR would be registered in Pakistan to advance the case, including measures to block the attackers’ identity cards and revoke their passports.