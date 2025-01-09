QESCO fined Rs10 million for not complying with safety measures

ISLAMABAD: The National Electricity and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs10 million on QESCO due to its failure in 100 per cent execution of earthing/grounding of its poles/structures in its service territory.

According to details, the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) has been fined Rs10 million for not complying with the safety protocols.

QESCO failed to provide any satisfactory reply to the show cause notice served to it on account of failure to execute earthing/grounding of poles/structure.

NEPRA directed QESCO to submit the amount of the fine within 15 days in the designated bank.

NEPRA in its report found that QESCO failed in 100% of the execution of earthing work of all electric poles in its service territory.

NEPRA has also given QESCO a deadline to complete the earthing work on the remaining steel structure and PCC poles within three months and one year respectively.

Earlier, NEPRA in its report for the fiscal year 2023-24 highlighted the number of fatalities in the regions of different distribution companies.

The NEPRA report detailed a total of 140 fatal accidents across regions managed by various power distribution companies.

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) each recorded 9 deaths, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) 7, Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) 5, and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) 3.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) reported 26 fatalities, while Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) followed with 20, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) with 18, and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) with 9 incidents.

K-Electric has been highlighted as the distribution company with the highest number of fatalities with 34 fatal incidents, including the deaths of 32 citizens and 2 employees.