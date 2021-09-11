Quaid’s death anniversary being observed today

KARACHI: The 73rd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed today (Saturday) with reverence and solemnity across the country.

Quran Khawani and Fateha was held at Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. Various programmes have been planned to mark the day.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of father of the nation this morning and offered Fateha.

Speaking to the media outside the mausoleum, they reiterated their resolve to navigate the challenges and problems facing Pakistan and make it a prosperous country by following Quaid’s principles.

Born on Dec 25, 1876, Mr Jinnah led a struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent. He served as leader of the All India Muslim League (AIML) from 1913 until Pakistan came into existence.

He served as Pakistan’s first governor general till his death on Sept 11, 1948.