Qualcomm flagship processor prices reaching record highs in 2026

If you believed the ongoing memory shortage was the sole reason for smartphones to become more expensive in 2026, you might be mistaken. In addition to RAM and storage costs, processor prices are also increasing, potentially making smartphones even pricier.

According to a breakdown shared on X by leaker Abhishek Yadav, the current Qualcomm flagship processor, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, is priced between $240 and $280—significantly higher than last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

That Qualcomm chip was already double the cost of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which reportedly was up to $130, and the 2026 model could see an additional 20-30% increase.

This rapid price escalation likely explains the rumored shift in flagship strategies among Android manufacturers, with several brands developing different tiers of flagship devices.

Qualcomm is also expected to release two versions of its upcoming flagship Snapdragon processor: a standard Snapdragon 8 Elite 6 for some top phones, and a Pro edition for Ultra flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Vivo, Oppo, and others.

The Pro variant may be built on the latest TSMC 2 nm process, featuring a faster GPU, higher-end RAM, and larger cache, while the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 might be slightly less powerful, with a slower GPU and LPDDR5X RAM.

The only certainty seems to be that upcoming smartphones will be more expensive. I wish this were an exaggeration, but it likely isn’t.