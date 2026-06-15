Quantum optics breakthrough uses sunlight to generate photons

Researchers at China’s Xiamen University have made a significant breakthrough in quantum optics by demonstrating that entangled photon pairs, traditionally generated with complex, power-intensive laser systems, can instead be produced using natural sunlight.

This discovery could greatly simplify optical systems reliant on spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC). Removing the necessity for conventional lasers enables the deployment of advanced quantum technologies in space or remote areas without electricity.

SPDC usually happens when a photon with a short wavelength passes through a nonlinear crystal, splitting into twin photons with longer wavelengths. Traditionally, this process needed a highly coherent laser beam to start. However, researchers Wuhong Zhang and Lixiang Chen proposed that the sun’s nsun’slly incoherent light could also trigger it.

To test this idea, the Xiamen University team set up a special sun-tracking telescope on their lab roof. This system collected natural sunlight all day, directing the rays through a multi-mode optical fiber into the lab.

There, the sunlight energized a periodically poled potassium titanyl phosphate (PPKTP) crystal. The experiment was very successful, converting solar photons into correlated photon pairs.

Although the team encountered engineering challenges, such as managing the sun’s changes in brightness and unstable coherence, sunlight actually provided a unique operational benefit.

“Sunlig”t inherently covers a broad spectrum, enabling it to deliver any desired wavelength,” Chen “explained. “This flexibility allows it to be adapted for various applications.”

The “successful demonstration of a laser-free, electricity-independent SPDC light source unlocks significant new opportunities for the global tech industry. Zhang mentions potential future uses such as improved sensing in remote regions and space-based quantum key distribution and teleportation.

The researchers aim to test the solar-powered system outdoors in active settings. They are also working to improve crystal designs and incorporate artificial intelligence. By applying deep learning and neural networks to the imaging systems, they hope to enhance the use of sunlight for complex quantum information protocols.