Queen Camilla breaks silence on Charles’s cancer secret

QUEEN Camilla has revealed that it was ‘difficult’ to hide the news of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis from the public in early 2024. In a new film produced to mark the 30th anniversary of the cancer support organization Maggie’s, the monarch admitted her visit to a cancer treatment Centre was emotionally draining.

The Queen, who is the president of the charity, paid a visit to Maggie’s new facility at the Royal Free Hospital in London on January 31 2024.

While Prince Charles was already receiving treatment for cancer at this time, it was not yet known to the world – a announcement the public received five days later on February 5.

‘It felt so difficult.’

Addressing Chief Executive Dame Laura Lee of Maggie’s in the film about the visit, Camilla recalled it felt ‘so difficult.’ She said: ‘Nobody could say anything at the time. I almost said something but I felt it wasn’t the time to say it.’

Camilla revealed she struggled seeing the people at Maggie’s and their relatives: ‘I looked at everybody who was suffering and all the relations, and I think it made me realize even more how important these places were.

I was just longing to let it out, but obviously I couldn’t.’ The King has continued to focus on royal duties. (PA Image) Charles’ focus on duties in the film, Queen Camilla spoke of Charles’ dedication to fulfilling his role, “Look at my husband.

Nothing stopped him.”

While still receiving medical care for his condition, he has been able to maintain a consistent programme of royal engagements and official visits. Buckingham Palace has previously confirmed that the King responded ‘exceptionally well to treatment.’