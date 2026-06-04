Queen Camilla continues duties as Anne tensions rise

The polished exterior of the British Royal Family is facing intense scrutiny as reports emerge of a deep-seated rift between Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. While both senior royals continue to execute their official public duties, behind palace walls, the two influential women are reportedly locked in a “fiery” conflict.

The root of the latest friction stems from a major disagreement over how the monarchy is handling the fallout surrounding the disgraced Prince Andrew.

The Royal Divided: Discretion vs. Discipline

According to palace insiders, Princess Anne has strongly opposed the aggressive approach taken against her brother, Prince Andrew. The former Duke of York was stripped of his military titles, royal patronages, and his right to use the “His Royal Highness” (HRH) styling following the fallout from his association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Sources close to the family claim that the Princess Royal believes the current disciplinary measures have gone “beyond what is fair.” Anne has reportedly argued that their late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, would have preferred the matter to be handled with far greater dignity and discretion, given Andrew’s decades of military and royal service.

“In Anne’s view, Andrew has already paid an immense price,” an insider revealed. “She feels it is wrong to continue targeting him now that he has been cast out.”

Queen Camilla Stands Firm on Monarchy’s Reputation

However, Queen Camilla holds a drastically different perspective, prompting major clashes between the sisters-in-law. Camilla is reportedly adamant that the reputation and survival of the institution must come first, fully backing King Charles III and Prince William in their firm stance against Andrew.

Insiders state that Camilla views Andrew’s actions as entirely indefensible and has made it her personal mission to prevent King Charles from softening his approach. This unyielding stance has reportedly left Princess Anne furious, with the Princess Royal accusing Camilla of being unnecessarily punitive and trying to “steamroll” control within the family.

Two Powerhouses At Loggerheads

Both Queen Camilla and Princess Anne are renowned for their stubborn, strong-willed personalities. With neither woman willing to back down, King Charles is reportedly caught in the middle, trying to play peacemaker while balancing family loyalty against the strategic future of the Crown.

Despite the raging storm behind closed doors, both the Queen and the Princess Royal remain committed to their public obligations, maintaining an unwavering, unified front for the British public.

Key Takeaways: The Windsor Cold War

The Core Conflict: Princess Anne is defending Prince Andrew behind palace walls, urging a softer, more discreet approach out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’s memory.

Camilla’s Stance: Queen Camilla refuses to budge, viewing the protection of the monarchy’s public image as top priority.

The Public Front: Despite the internal power struggle, both senior royals are continuing their official schedules without public disruption.