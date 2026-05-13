Queen Camilla shared a glamorous beauty moment with Amal Clooney as the pair discussed Charlotte Tilbury makeup during a star-studded royal celebration in London.

The conversation took place backstage at the 50th anniversary celebration of The King’s Trust at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, where members of the royal family mingled with Hollywood stars and celebrity supporters.

Amal Clooney, who turned heads in a shimmering gold gown, chatted with the Queen after it emerged, she was wearing Charlotte Tilbury makeup products.

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte – who is a global ambassador for The King’s Trust – later confirmed that the Queen is also a fan of her famous “Pillow Talk” lipstick range.

“Yes, she does… ‘Pillow Talk’ isn’t the number one selling lipstick in the world for nothing!” she shared.

The evening featured appearances from major celebrities including Idris Elba, Benedict Cumberbatch and Lily Collins, while performances came from Rod Stewart, Rita Ora and Craig David.

Hosted by television duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, the celebration honoured young people whose lives have been transformed through The King’s Trust, which was founded by Charles in 1976 using his Royal Navy severance pay.

Among the winners on the night was Brandon Tattersall, 27, who received his Homesense Young Achiever award from former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate and, along with fellow winners, met the King and Queen during the evening.