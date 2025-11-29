Queen Camilla, Duchess of Gloucester and Duchess Sophie shine at Rifles Awards dinner

British Royal women have made a striking appearance at the Biennial Rifles Awards Dinner over the weekend.

Queen Camilla, alongside the Duchess of Gloucester and Duchess Sophie attended the glamorous night held at the historic London Guildhall.

The event celebrated the achievements of serving soldiers, reservists, and veterans across The Rifles regiment.

All three women were dressed to the nines for the occasion with Queen Camilla – who is Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles and Royal Colonel of the 4th Battalion The Ranger Regiment – painting the town red in Fiona Clare red velvet evening dress.

Sharing photos from the evening, Royal Family wrote on Instagram, “Her Majesty, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, spent time with guests to recognize the excellent achievements of the Regiment.”

The Queen was joined by Prince Richard – the Duke of Gloucester – who is Royal Colonel of the 6th Battalion The Rifles. Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, is Royal Colonel of the 7th Battalion while Sophie is Royal Colonel of the 5th Battalion.

Following addresses from the Lord Mayor Locum Tenens and the Colonel Commandant of The Rifles, Queen Camilla delivered a few words, praising the professionalism, dedication, and courage of the regiment.

Together, all the Royals met Riflemen, Rangers, veterans and invited guests during a reception held before the awards dinner.