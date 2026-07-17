Queen Camilla glows in new portrait for 78th birthday

Buckingham Palace has released a radiant new photograph of Queen Camilla to mark her 78th birthday today. The shot was captured by celebrated royal photographer Chris Jackson and offers a seldom-seen, private insight into Her Majesty’s personal life.

Rather than posing in a regal palace setting, the Queen opted to be pictured in her treasured private country retreat: Ray Mill House in Wiltshire.

Dressed in a chic and cheerful turquoise liberty shirt-dress-first worn during an official visit to Kenya and emblazoned with a playful jungle print of toucans, monkeys, and lemurs-Queen Camilla smiles warmly, resting against a weathered garden gate in the sunny image.

Queen Camilla’s Private Sanctuary at Ray Mill House After splitting from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1996, the Queen bought Ray Mill House and still owns the 12-acre estate on the outskirts of the Wiltshire countryside-just a 15-minute drive from the King’s Gloucestershire estate, Highgrove House.

Although she has lived in Clarence House with the King since 2003, insiders consider the country home to be the Queen’s “sanity valve,” a private sanctuary where she can relax and spend downtime with her children and grandchildren without the pressures of the public eye.

King Charles’s Birthday Gift is History-Making As she turns 78, the Queen has had a whirlwind year of public duties across the country. Yesterday, the day before her birthday, while on an engagement in Devon and Plymouth, the Queen received a historic birthday gift from the King: she was officially appointed the United Kingdom’s first female Vice Admiral, recognizing her role as Patron of the Royal Navy.

Alongside the King This has been a challenging year, but during her 78th year, Queen Camilla continues to be recognized as the “strength and stay” of the Royal Family, managing a busy schedule of engagements and offering support to the King during his treatment for cancer.

Her son Tom Parker Bowles recently commented on her dedication: “I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s at an age when most people think of retiring, but she never complains; she just gets on with it.” Although last year Queen Camilla joined the King for the State Opening of Parliament for her 77th birthday, this year she will be privately celebrating the occasion with her loved ones.