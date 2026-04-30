Queen Camilla stepped into the literary spotlight in New York City, joining a host of high-profile names including Sarah Jessica Parker, broadcaster Jenna Bush Hager and Anna Wintour for a celebration of books, storytelling and the power of reading.

The event, held at the iconic New York Public Library on April 29, formed part of the royal couple’s ongoing U.S. visit. It highlighted the Queen’s charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, and its mission to promote a love of literature across generations.

Camilla, 78, appeared relaxed and engaged as she mingled with writers, readers and cultural figures, reinforcing her long-standing advocacy for literacy. Among the standout moments was her reunion with Parker, who shares a passion for reading initiatives. The pair had previously met in London, where the actress greeted the Queen with a memorable curtsy.

“Every time you shine a spotlight on reading and the relationship between a reader and a book and how it changes lives and enriches lives and cultivates empathy and curiosity, I’m so grateful. And for Her Majesty, it means a great deal,” Parker told reporters at the event.

In a touching gesture, Camilla presented the library with a previously missing Winnie-the-Pooh character – reuniting the baby kangaroo Roo with its mother, Kanga.

While the Queen focused on literature in Manhattan, King Charles carried out a separate engagement in Harlem, visiting a grassroots organization supporting young people through urban farming and sustainability programs.