Queen Camilla makes surprise 'hate' confession in London

While attending a cheerful event in Mayfair on Tuesday, Queen Camilla made it known that even literary enthusiasts have their limits. During her trip to one of London’s beloved indie bookshops to celebrate a special milestone, Her Majesty was surprisingly open about the one type of popular fiction that she really cannot abide.

Queen Camilla made a landmark 90th-anniversary visit to the Mayfair bookstore Heywood Hill, a place for which she is a Patron. The avid bookworm made a foray into the store’s highly anticipated and unique book subscription service, where staff craft a bespoke reading plan based on the customer’s personal taste, to discover the top titles on her bookshelf.

As deputy manager Harriet Bibby helped the Queen begin to create a year-long book subscription, she was asked to outline her general reading preferences and all-time favorites.

What is Queen Camilla’s taste in books?

The Queen estimated that her reading habits are comprised of about 80 percent fiction and 20 percent non-fiction. When prompted for some favorites that came to mind, a sparkle in her eye became apparent.

“Oh, goodness me, there are so many after that,” the Queen laughed, recalling a plethora of titles simultaneously. “I’m thinking of them all, but they all seem to come up at the same time! My absolute favourite is probably the Elizabeth Jane Howard Cazalet Chronicles. I always think The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas is a favorite, or Amor Towles A Gentleman in Moscow, that was just wonderful. I love anything by William Boyd, anything by Anthony Horowitz.”

While she has a wide range of tastes, the Queen has a clear line in the sand. When asked about any genres she deliberately avoided, Her Majesty did not hesitate to respond.

“I hate sci-fi,” the Queen said bluntly, pronunciation on a syllable, before adding, with a chuckle: “That, I’m afraid, is not my favorite. I’m sure a lot of people love it, but, um… No science fiction. No, I can’t do that. You have to have some things you love and some things you really don’t love, and that really is one I don’t love.”

During a guided tour of the four-room bookshop, the Queen proved she wasn’t afraid to get stuck in and even pulled a shift on the floor. In a section on the staff rota labeled ‘CR’ under a hand-drawn crown – in honor of ‘Camilla Regina’ – she assisted the store’s team of packers to dispatch books to unsuspecting customers. Under their watchful eye, the Queen meticulously wrapped a copy of The Renoir Girls by Catherine Ostler in brown paper before tieing a ribbon in the store’s distinctive blue hue around it.

Queen Camilla then had the honor of unveiling a plaque in recognition of the visit, dedicating a dedicated section of the bookshop as the ‘Queen’s Room’.

For the Queen, the visit held particularly personal significance. Her father, Major Bruce Shand-a decorated military historian, World War II veteran, and memoir writer himself-was a regular visitor at Heywood Hill for many years. It was through Major Shand, a lifelong bibliophile, that the Queen developed a similar profound appreciation for reading.

“I’m sure I did come here when I was much, much smaller,” Queen Camilla said, recalling if she had ever visited the bookstore as a young girl. She also took a stroll to Shepherd Market, where she met and chatted with many of the small independent retailers in the area.