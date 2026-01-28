Queen Camilla meets Joe Alwyn at London screening of Hamnet

Queen Camilla and Joe Alwyn are all smiles at Hamnet screening!

On Tuesday, January 27, the 78-year-old Royal stepped out in London to attend a special screening of Hamnet, meeting the film’s cast and creators just hours after the adaptation earned 11 BAFTA nominations.

The Queen greeted actor Joe Alwyn and child star Jacobi Jupe, who plays the titular role, as well as author Maggie O’Farrell, whose bestselling novel inspired the film and costume designer Malgosia Turzanska.

Looking elegant in a black dress with floral appliques, Camilla said, “I’m very proud to be here tonight and watching this wonderful film, which we put on the Reading Room – one of the first books I put on – so I’m looking forward to seeing it on the screen.”

Her Majesty featured the book, also titled Hamnet, as one of her first recommendations on The Queen’s Reading Room, the book club turned charity she started during the pandemic.

“A story that stays with you long after the final scene…,” the Royal family wrote on Instagram alongside peeks from screening.

They further added, “This evening, The Queen attended a special screening of Hamnet, the film adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel, hosted by The Queen’s Reading Room, in partnership with Universal and Focus Features.”