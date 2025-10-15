Queen Camilla mingles with Peter Rabbit to mark special occasion at Clarence House

Queen Camilla is celebrating a milestone occasion with her beloved pal, Peter Rabbit!

Taking to their Instagram Account on Tuesday, October 14, the Royal Family shared a montage of heartfelt moments from the Queen’s celebration at Clarence House as she marked the 100th anniversary of the UK’s largest children’s reading charity.

“Celebrating 100 years of @BookTrust with an old friend!” Bukhingham Palace wrote in the caption.

It continued, “Joined by friends and supporters of the charity, The Queen, as Patron of BookTrust, hosted a reception to celebrate the special occasion.”

In the clip, Queen Camilla – who serves as the charity’s patron – could be seen posing with a cuddly mascot of Peter Rabbit as he brandished a copy of the book, , titled Four Happy Bunnies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The board book will become part of BookTrust’s Bookstart Baby initiative which distributes reading materials to more than 500,000 families annually.

“BookTrust has been helping children and families experience the transformational benefits of reading together, reaching 1.4 million families each year,” the palace shared.

It further added, “Through BookTrust’s programme Bookstart Baby, they provide a book for every child in the UK before their first birthday. This year’s book is a brand new Peter Rabbit title called Four Happy Bunnies and it has been exclusively written for the programme. To launch the book, The Queen met a special guest, Peter Rabbit!”

Richard Osman, Sir Philip Pullman, Julia Donaldson, Malorie Blackman, Floella Benjamin and Sir Michael Morpurgo, President of BookTrust, were also in attendance at the event.