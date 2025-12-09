Queen Camilla pays emotional tribute to Dame Jilly Cooper at 'Rivals' Set

Queen Camilla is stepping into the world of Rivals!

On Monday, December 8, the 78-year-old royal made a special visit to the Bristol set of Disney+ hit Rivals, where filming for the second series is underway.

During her visit, Queen Camilla paid a heartfelt tribute to the late British author Dame Jilly Cooper and offered personal condolences to her two children.

“It’s so sad about her,” the Queen expressed while remarking her as “a big part of my life for such a long time.”

Camilla, a longtime admirer of Dame Jilly Cooper’s novels, said she had “galloped through” the original books and praised the adaptation as “just good fun,” adding that audiences today “want to be lifted” and “have a good laugh.”

King Charles wife also shared that watching the Disney+ drama helped her recover from pneumonia in December 2024 and she binge-watched the entire series at the time.

“I remember watching it last year when I was ill, I had pneumonia. I promise you, I binge-watched it and felt much better afterwards,” she said.

Queen Camilla shared various warm moments with the cast, including Victoria Smurfit, David Tennant and Alex Hassell, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black.

“It’s so funny seeing you dark because you always imagine Rupert as blond,” she said.