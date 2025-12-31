Queen Camilla recalls being sexually assault on train as teenager

Queen Camilla has spoken out publicly for the first time about being sexually assaulted as a teenager.

During a conversation on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, recorded last month at Clarence House, the 78-year-old Queen shared the deeply personal experience, recalling feelings of anger and fury that stayed with her for decades.

While speaking about women, violence and misogyny with former Prime Minister Teresa May, alongside BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy, whose family were murdered at their home, Queen Camilla reflected on her own attack.

“I remember something that had been lurking in the back of my brain for a very long time. That, when I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train… I remember at the time being so angry,” she shared.

Detailing the harrowing event, Queen Camilla said that the perpetrator was “someone I didn’t know,”

“I was reading my book, and this boy, man, attacked me, and I did fight back.I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, ‘Why is your hair standing on end?’, and ‘Why is a button missing from your coat?” she recalled.

The Queen said the memory had lingered with her for many years and resurfaces when public conversations around domestic and sexual abuse became more prominent.