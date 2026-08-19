Queen Camilla reveals Charles’s 3-word cancer response

Queen Camilla has shared the heartbreaking reality of her husband’s battle with cancer following his shock diagnosis. The beloved royal also revealed her incredible sense of awe at King Charles’s fighting spirit after learning of his diagnosis.

While being interviewed on a TV show for Maggie’s cancer support charity’s 30th anniversary (Queen Camilla has been President of the charity since 2008), the royal spoke about her initial grief after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and his refusal to stop his duties during the treatment.

King Charles Shows Great Strength ‘Nothing Stopped Him’, says Queen Camilla

When the King was diagnosed, he was “so inspiring” because “nothing stopped him,” admitted his wife during an interview with the CEO of Maggie’s, Dame Laura Lee. “He said ‘This is my way I’ll cope with it.'”

Even during his treatment, King Charles completed an overwhelming schedule of duties from April 2024 less than three months after Palace officials confirmed on February 4 2024 that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer:

How to keep the news private for the announcement of a cancer diagnosis to your loved ones:

The Queen admitted there was one particularly difficult time during the King’s cancer fight on January 31st 2024, days before Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the news, when at the Maggie’s Royal Free cancer center in North London she felt like she was “longing to let it out” to some of the cancer patients but “couldn’t”.

The queen admitted that this cancer diagnosis and seeing other cancer patients in and around the Maggie’s site and within her own home had made her rethink her role as her own father-in-law was dealing with his own cancer when she said ‘Suddenly your husband is diagnosed and you think, ‘Goodness, I’ve been talking to all these people, now I’m the one with some relation who’s got to help look after my poor husband’.

This has had a great effect as men came forward to seek help from their support sites by 12% to one charity, Maggie’s, during and after the King’s public announcement. Dame Laura Lee emphasized ‘I suppose, actually, the more open that you are when you are talking about it, the less scary cancer can become’ compared to ‘keeping the lid on it.’

In November 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles’ treatment sessions had been reduced as the condition was improving and he had “responded exceptionally well”, however, officials confirmed he is not cured nor in remission. The Queen has supported the charity Maggie’s 18 times out of 27 sites the organization has currently around the UK.