Queen Camilla sends message ahead of Sussexes’ UK return

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle may be making their way back to the United Kingdom next month, alongside Prince Archie & Lilibet but before the Duke and Duchess touch down on English soil the Queen Camilla offered up an unreserved, reflective sentiment in a rare television interview given at Royal Ascot last Thursday.

Queen Camilla sends positive thoughts at Royal Ascot Dressed immaculately in all white, and accompanied by husband King Charles III, at the 5-day royal horserace meeting on the fourth day known as Ladies’ Day, Queen Camilla made time to sit down with ITV Racing to promote the quintessentially English event – of which the 76-year-old called ‘the best of British’ and “the sort of things that really matter when the whole world is in such a rush.” “And I think, the world we live in, it’s wonderful just to get away and enjoy yourself.

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” The Queen said talking of the racing, fashion, and traditions of Ascot, as she told viewers “I love it, it’s five days of pleasure.” Royal’s a matter of timing for observers Royal fans have undoubtedly had to look to the future and it is difficult for some onlookers not to draw connections between the Queen Consort’s very timely message of ‘enjoy yourself’ and the impending UK trip by the Duke & Duchess of Sussex who are thought to be flying into London with their children in just a month’s time, for what will be the couple’s very first UK trip with both of their children, Prince Archie, four and 15-month-old Lilibet in tow.

The pair are currently living in their £11 million Montecito mansion, with royal family members left divided following Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir. The Queen’s sentiments may well be seen as setting a positively optimistic tone for what may yet be a sensitive family visit.