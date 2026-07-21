Queen Camilla steps up support for homelessness charities alongside Prince William’s initiative

The British royal family continues to align their public duties around tackling systemic social issues across the United Kingdom, with Queen Camilla stepping out in Norfolk to support community efforts aimed at ending homelessness and trauma.

Her Majesty traveled to Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney to tour their newest dedicated facilities and meet with community members who are rebuilding their lives through residential support and vocational training.

Inside Queen Camilla’s Visit to Emmaus Norfolk

During her visit under sunny skies in Norfolk, Queen Camilla engaged directly with residents—known within the organization as companions—to hear firsthand accounts of recovering from trauma and overcoming housing instability.

Having served as Patron of Emmaus UK for twenty years, Her Majesty focused specifically on the charity’s newly established center dedicated to supporting women.

Prince William’s Parallel Strides with Homewards UK

Queen Camilla’s engagement highlights a broader, unified royal focus on housing security across the country. Prince William, the heir to the throne, has similarly prioritized eliminating homelessness through his flagship project, Homewards UK.

Inspired by childhood visits to street shelters alongside his mother, the late Princess Diana, Prince William launched the Homewards initiative in 2023 to demonstrate that homelessness can be prevented through localized, long-term intervention.

Marking three years of progress for the initiative, the Prince of Wales recently shared that the project has helped thousands of individuals avoid acute housing crises across six primary demonstration locations in the UK.

Highlights from the Royal Tour: The Queen’s royal tour featured several heartfelt visits focused on support and empowerment. At a newly opened Women’s Support Center, she toured the facility built to provide safe housing, rehabilitation, and long-term security for women facing displacement. She then stopped by the charity’s on-site forge, where companions are taught trade skills through handcrafting custom jewelry to sell.

A special highlight was “The Book Nook,” a brand-new reading space integrated into the center and supported by her literary initiative, The Queen’s Reading Room. In a separate engagement, the Official Statement from The Royal Family noted: “In sunny Norfolk, The Queen visited Emmaus Norfolk Waveney, a charity that offers home, support and work opportunities to people experiencing homelessness.”