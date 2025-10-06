Queen Camilla ‘testing’ King Charles’ patience with unexpected demand

Queen Camilla is said to be testing her husband King Charles’ patience with an unexpected demand about Buckingham Palace renovations.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, the 78-year-old queen is requesting King Charles to add a library to Buckingham Palace as part of its $499 million renovation.

However, few palace sources have told the outlet that Queen Camilla’s demand is “irritating” King Charles “beyond belief.”

“Books and reading have always been central to Camilla’s life, and she thinks it’s ridiculous that the monarch’s residence doesn’t include a library,” the insider shared.

It added, “She’s made it clear to Charles that this is her single, most important request. But he finds it frustrating. The size and expense of the renovation are already weighing heavily on him, and her demand for an additional room drives him to distraction.”

Meanwhile another source stated, “It’s turned into a source of friction between them. For Charles, the issue is one of tradition and practicality; for Camilla, it’s about creating a cultural legacy.”

Buckingham Palace is currently under ten-year renovation programme, which began before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

For those unknown, King Charles and Queen Camilla are living at Clarence House in London amid Buckingham Palace’s renovation.