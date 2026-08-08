Queen Camilla warned Meghan Markle after privacy breach

Report Amid Apology Rumors It was reported in September that the Meghan Markle broke the “family pact” of not to put any public pictures following family gathering photos from one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s many trips out with them.

It was being stated that according to tablet media reports; the Duchess of Sussex angered the Queen, with claims it has surfaced that Queen Camilla made it explicitly clear to Meghan that the conditions of meetings are not to be photographed especially because of little Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet being such young children, so they must maintain their privacy at all costs.

An anonymous insider revealed, “Queen Camilla believed she had made it crystal clear to both Harry and Meghan that privacy was paramount and that the boundaries needed to be respected.”

“But here they are sharing yet more behind the scenes glimpses – which the Queen cannot and will not tolerate.” the insider added, “If they don’t sort it out immediately, it means never ever will.”

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan Public Apology It all came out a few weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s supposed plans to approach King Charles to mend fences were leaked.

Talking on his Substack website, royal commentator Rob Shuter says an investigation is being conducted about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may offer an apology – the “terms” of such could pave the way for a fresh beginning with the King. “They are hoping the words chosen… Would begin to re-establish their rapport.” He said.