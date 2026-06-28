Queen Camilla warns King Charles: Harry reunion is a ‘huge gamble’

King Charles may be planning a UK visit this summer that could involve a reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but Queen Camilla reportedly has major conditions for such a meeting.

Camilla: It’s “A Huge Gamble”

Royal insiders report King Charles is keen to mend his relationship with his younger son, who is currently in a media-feuding hiatus, and a potential trip to Britain centered on the Invictus Games could be the chance.

But Queen Camilla is reportedly firmly against the idea.

“As far as Camilla is concerned, he’s making a huge mistake and she’s not pretending this isn’t a huge gamble.” “She thinks bringing the Sussexes back is going to backfire and bring down the King and everyone with him.”

Condition: Keep the Sussexes “On High Alert,” But “Civil”

Charles apparently made Camilla promise to “play nice” with his two estranges sons, and it’s said she’s only agreed to remain civil if it’s “for his benefit.”

But there are strong caveats: “She told him to keep them at arm’s length and keep an eye on them, basically on high alert – and I stress, high alert.”

This comes out of fear the Sussexs will try to “cash in” on the visit with media and film crews. “Camilla is telling Charles not to expect to see the real Harry for months or even years yet – just a carefully controlled illusion designed to maximize attention on himself,” an insider explained. The King is also reported to have made clear that “there cannot be any drama or any hint that this trip is being used for personal gain.”

According to a source, “This is Harry’s chance, but one wrong move and they are completely excommunicated and permanently barred from any official capacity again, forever. So all eyes will be on him, his family and any associates they’ve brought over to prevent it from spiralling out of control.”

Why Camilla is Resisting — “Spare” and Trust Issues

The tension all started last year when Harry named Queen Camilla as a “dangerous villain” in his explosive memoir “Spare.”

He also wrote: “It’s been the opposite in many cases… when the tabloids used to criticize my mum… Cam was trading in stories and secrets of all the world.”

What Happens Next

Given what the public saw Prince Harry and Meghan’s approach to filming and content creation in Netflix documentary “Harry and Meghan,” there’s reason for her concerns. If the King wants a meeting it looks like Queen Camilla won’t be directly involved or if she attends she’ll be, at best, on the periphery to protect the King and avoid any potential media frenzy.

One scenario reported was Harry and Meghan may bring Archie and Lilibet for a summer holiday at Balmoral castle, which traditionally includes William and Kate at some stage — they will also try to keep the King as far as possible from his grandchildren as he recovers from his prostate treatment as an example for them all.

Camilla would be kept away from that gathering ” to prevent another outburst from Prince Harry against the royal family.