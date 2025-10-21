Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall Step enjoy sporty outing at Ascot Racecourse

Queen Camilla and Zara Tindall are enjoying a sporty outing!

Over the weekend, the 78-year-old Queen joined forced with Princess Anne’s daughter to make a joint appearance at Ascot Racecourse to attend QIPCO British Champions Day.

For the sporty event, the Queen was dressed to impress in a soft powder-blue ensemble consisting of a structured jacket featured scalloped detailing at the hem and a matching skirt.

Queen Camilla elevated her look with a taupe handbag, neutral court shoes, a cream hat trimmed with a blue ribbon.

Completing her look, the queen wore a moonstone brooch, a stone often associated with calm and balance, as she smiled while greeting officials and racegoers.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall looked stunning in an elegant navy and burgundy dress featuring a £435 wool jacket from The Fold London which she teamed up with a deep burgundy shirt.

She paired her jacket with a matching £325 skirt from the same brand, and completed the look with a £195 Bee Smith petal headband, £276 Van Peterson ruby drop earrings, and burgundy suede boots from Dune London.

The renowned British equestrian and Olympic medalist also carried Dune London’s £109 Dedicated Shoulder Bag in a coordinating burgundy shade.

Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall are enthusiastic supporters of British racing just like late Queen Elizabeth II.